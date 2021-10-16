Canadian City Authorities Find Hydrocarbons in Water at Local Filtration Facility

Authorities in Canada's city of Iqaluit in the Nunavut territory found hydrocarbon pollution at the local water treatment plant, the Nunavut government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Authorities in Canada's city of Iqaluit in the Nunavut territory found hydrocarbon pollution at the local water treatment plant, the Nunavut government said.

"The Department of Health tested six sites along the City of Iqaluit's water filtration system ... Of those sites, the North Clear Well holding tank at the water treatment plant, revealed levels of contamination that could cause harm if the water is consumed. However, water in the treated reservoir which is the last point before water delivery, showed levels below what would cause health risks if consumed," the Chief Public Health Officer of the territory Dr. Michael Patterson said in a statement published by the Nunavut government.

On Thursday, local authorities advised all citizens in Iqaluit to avoid using tap water for either drinking or cooking amid fears that it could possibly contain petroleum hydrocarbons.

Previously carried out tests at the Iqaluit water treatment plant found that the risk of contamination from consumed water was low, however upon further investigation that announcement was retracted.

According to the department of health, drinking water over the past week was unlikely to affect the health of local residents, however all recommendations to avoid using tap water for cooking and drinking still remain valid.

Additional tests will be run on the water supply by the health department and the City of Iqaluit in the following days. It was noted by the health ministry that the level of hydrocarbon identified in the water supply could not be absorbed through the skin, so citizens can continue showering like they used to.