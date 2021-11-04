Canadian Company Filed Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark - Embassy

The lawsuit against Russian research vessel Akademik Ioffe that was detained in Denmark was filed by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the vessel's previous commercial activities, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen told Sputnik on Thursday

The embassy said that the Russian vessel, used by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology for scientific purposes, was detained by the Danish authorities earlier this week as "an interim measure following a claim of a third party."

"The lawsuit was filed by Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd in connection with the previous commercial activities of the Akademik Ioffe vessel," the Russian embassy said.

"There are 38 crew members and 23 scientific workers on board, the embassy has established contact with them. They will be provided with consular assistance if necessary," the diplomatic mission added.