Canadian Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Dumping Waste Water in Lake Ontario

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A Canadian company has plead guilty in US Federal court to dumping waste water into Lake Ontario situated between the province of Ontario and New York State, the US Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

"US Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that the Algoma Central Corporation, headquartered in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, pleaded guilty before US Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr. to a negligent violation of the Clean Water Act and will face a significant fine" the statement said.

During the delivery of the Strongfield maritime vessel to Algoma, the ship accumulated oily bilge water after a mechanical failure.

However, during the ship's final transition in the waters of the United States within the Western District of New York an officer requested permission to discharge the contents of the comportment where the toxic residue was stored and approximately 11,887 gallons of unprocessed oily bilge water were released in Lake Ontario.

Algoma, based in St. Catherines, Ontario, did inform Canadian and US authorities of the incident shortly after the dump.

The amount of the fine has not been determined yet and sentencing is scheduled for April 14, 2021 in a Buffalo, New York.