UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Consular Officials Begin Work In Tehran - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:30 AM

Canadian Consular Officials Begin Work in Tehran - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has announced that the country's consular officials are in Tehran and ready to help Canadians affected by the recent air disaster.

"Our consular officials are in place in Tehran," Champagne said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Earlier today, Champagne announced that Tehran had approved all of the visas Canada had asked for.

Canadian officials sought to obtain visas for two Canadian investigators and 10 consular representatives to aid in the investigation of the Ukrainian International Airlines jet crash and to assist with repatriation of Canadian nationals and permanent residents. Canada does not have a diplomatic presence in Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Canada Twitter Tehran Post All

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

4 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

4 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

5 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.