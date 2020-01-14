Canadian Consular Officials Begin Work in Tehran - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has announced that the country's consular officials are in Tehran and ready to help Canadians affected by the recent air disaster.

"Our consular officials are in place in Tehran," Champagne said in a Twitter post on Monday.

Earlier today, Champagne announced that Tehran had approved all of the visas Canada had asked for.

Canadian officials sought to obtain visas for two Canadian investigators and 10 consular representatives to aid in the investigation of the Ukrainian International Airlines jet crash and to assist with repatriation of Canadian nationals and permanent residents. Canada does not have a diplomatic presence in Iran.