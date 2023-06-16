Canadian Council for Refugees 'Disappointed' by Supreme Court Ruling on Pact With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Canadian Council for Refugees is disappointed by the supreme court upholding the nation's Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) with the United States, which lets Canada return refugees who have tried to cross from the neighboring country, Co Executive Director Gauri Sreenivasan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Canadian Council for Refugees is disappointed by the supreme court upholding the nation's Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) with the United States, which lets Canada return refugees who have tried to cross from the neighboring country, Co Executive Director Gauri Sreenivasan said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Supreme Court ruled that the designation of the United States as a so-called "safe third country" did not violate refugees' rights to liberty and security.

"We are disappointed however, that the court ruled that the STCA, a safe country agreement, does not breach section seven of the charter in terms of the right to life, liberty and security," Sreenivasan said during a joint press conference with Amnesty International Canada and the Canadian Council of Churches.

Sreenivasan added that the Canadian Council for Refugees would continue its calls for Ottawa to immediately withdraw from the agreement it signed with the US in 2002, adding that the decision did not change the conditions of refugees who still face dangers at the border.

The council's members in Quebec have been called to a three-day march from Saturday through Monday in protest of the border closure to migrants who seek protection in the province and in Canada, Sreenivasan said. Amnesty International also confirmed its participation.