UrduPoint.com

Canadian Court Denies Bail To Leading Freedom Convoy Protest Organizer - Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Canadian Court Denies Bail to Leading Freedom Convoy Protest Organizer - Judge

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Bail has been denied bail to Tamara Lich, a leading organizer of the protests in Ottawa against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Ontario Court of Justice judge Julie Bourgeois said on Tuesday.

"You have had plenty of opportunity to remove yourself and even others from this criminal activity but obstinately chose not to and persistently counselled others not to either," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Bourgeois as saying as she addressed Lich's request for bail.

Buregeois explained she reached the decision to deny bail because she was not convinced that Lich would return home in the province of Alberta nor cease protest-related activities.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converged peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to scrap the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ottawa leg of the protests were routed by law enforcement over the weekend after the Trudeau government granted itself sweeping new powers through invocation of the previously unused Emergencies Act.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Canada Ottawa Ontario Justin Trudeau Criminals From Government Court

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

39 minutes ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

49 minutes ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

49 minutes ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

49 minutes ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

49 minutes ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>