TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) A Canadian court has dismissed Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's application to end extradition proceedings against her, the Supreme Court of British Columbia said in a ruling on Wednesday.

Justice Heather Holmes said the double criminality requirement for extradition to the United States has been met and the proceedings against Meng will continue.

"On the question of law posed, I conclude that, as a matter of law, the double criminality requirement for extradition is capable of being met in this case," the ruling said. "Ms. Meng's application is therefore dismissed."

Meng's application for dismissal rested on the issue of double criminality. Her lawyers argued that the alleged wrongdoings are not crimes in Canada and thus detaining Meng contradicts Canadian law.