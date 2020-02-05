Canadian Court Dismisses Indigenous Challenge to Trans Mountain Pipeline - Filing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Canadian court dismissed a legal challenge by Indigenous groups against the Trans Mountain Pipeline, court documents revealed.

"We conclude that there is no basis for interfering with the Governor in Council's second authorization of the Project," a Federal appeals court in the province of Vancouver said in a 3-0 decision.

In a press conference after the ruling, representatives from the Indigenous community vowed to continue fighting for their rights.

While the ruling clears the way to resume construction on the pipeline, Indigenous leaders said that they have already begun the process to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Coldwater Indian Band will formally have 60 days to file the appeal.

Indigenous leaders have argued that the pipeline is not in the best interest of Canada due to the negative economic and ecological ramifications.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan in a statement welcomed the decision and said the project will be crucial to diversifying Canada's energy exports abroad.