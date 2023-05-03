UrduPoint.com

Canadian Court Fines SGS Canada, Imperial Oil $683,000 Over Discharging Petroleum In River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Canadian Court Fines SGS Canada, Imperial Oil $683,000 Over Discharging Petroleum in River

The Court of Cayuga in the Canadian Province of Ontario has fined C$930.000 (US$683.000) SGS Canada and Imperial Oil Limited for discharging petroleum products into a watercourse, the Ontario government said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Court of Cayuga in the Canadian Province of Ontario has fined C$930.000 (US$683.000) SGS Canada and Imperial Oil Limited for discharging petroleum products into a watercourse, the Ontario government said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2019, Imperial Oil was responsible for spilling petroleum products on a watercourse from its refinery in Nanticoke. The company failed to notify the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks of its actions.

"The conviction against SGS Canada Inc. is for permitting the discharge of a petroleum product into a watercourse which may impair the quality of the water.

The conviction against Imperial Oil Limited is for failing to forthwith notify the ministry of the discharge that may impair the quality of the water of any waters," the statement said.

SGS Canada was fined C$55.000 after being convicted of one violation of the Ontario Water Resources Act (OWRA), the statement said.

As for Imperial Oil Limited, the fine rose up to C$875.000, also for one violation of the OWRA, the statement added.

Both SGS Canada and Imperial Oil limited have been given a period of 90 days to pay the fines, according to the statement.

