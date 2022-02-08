UrduPoint.com

Canadian Court Grants Injunction To Silence Trucker Protest Horns For 10 Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 01:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) A Canadian court has granted a temporary injunction, prohibiting the use of vehicle horns in downtown Ottawa, state broadcaster CBC reported on Monday.

"Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of," Hugh McLean, an Ontario Superior Court of Justice magistrate, said during a court hearing in Ottawa as quoted by CBC.

The interim injunction will be in effect for 10 days, the judge ruled.

A group of downtown Ottawa residents, where vast majority of anti-government protesters are situated, filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit last week alleging that the demonstrators are interfering with their quality of life.

Since the so-called "Freedom Convoy" trucks first entered Downtown Ottawa 11 days ago, residents have had to contend with a myriad of audio disruptions, including fireworks, singing, and, most notably, truck and car horns.

The wave of protest across Canada began in mid-January, with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging upon Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

