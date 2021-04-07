TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A Canadian federal judge on Wednesday dismissed former Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander's bid to permanently stay deportation proceedings against him.

Lawyers for the former Schutzstaffel (SS) member have accused the Canadian government of withholding sensitive documents critical to the case.

"I come to the conclusion that the Court should not entertain Mr. Oberlander's request and should not exercise its discretion in favor of a permanent stay of proceedings at this point in time," Federal Court of Canada justice Denis Gascon ruled on Tuesday.