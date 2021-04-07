UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Court Rejects Ex-Nazi Oberlander's Bid To Stay Deportation Proceedings - Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Canadian Court Rejects Ex-Nazi Oberlander's Bid to Stay Deportation Proceedings - Ruling

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A Canadian federal judge on Wednesday dismissed former Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander's bid to permanently stay deportation proceedings against him.

Lawyers for the former Schutzstaffel (SS) member have accused the Canadian government of withholding sensitive documents critical to the case.

"I come to the conclusion that the Court should not entertain Mr. Oberlander's request and should not exercise its discretion in favor of a permanent stay of proceedings at this point in time," Federal Court of Canada justice Denis Gascon ruled on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Canada Government Court

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

2 hours ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

2 hours ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

1 hour ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

2 hours ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.