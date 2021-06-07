UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Court Sets Deportation Hearing For Ex-Nazi Oberlander On September 7-10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:44 PM

Canadian Court Sets Deportation Hearing for Ex-Nazi Oberlander on September 7-10

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) will resume deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander on September 7, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) will resume deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander on September 7, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Monday.

The deportation proceedings against the former death squad member were put on hold earlier this year after a Federal judge ordered a review, citing the defense's arguments regarding health issues and potential civil rights violations.

"The Immigration Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada has rescheduled the admissibility hearing in the matter of Mr. Helmut Oberlander. The hearing will be held September 7 through 10, 2021," Pape said in a notice.

Related Topics

Hearing Canada September Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

1 hour ago

Vawda blames PML-N for failure in introducing new ..

1 minute ago

Russia Bans 9 Canadian Citizens From Entering Coun ..

1 minute ago

WHO urges Covid jab makers to give Covax 50% of do ..

1 minute ago

Biden invites Ukraine's president to W.House: offi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.