Canadian Court Sets Deportation Hearing for Ex-Nazi Oberlander on September 7-10

(@FahadShabbir)

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) will resume deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander on September 7, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) will resume deportation hearings against former Nazi Helmut Oberlander on September 7, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Monday.

The deportation proceedings against the former death squad member were put on hold earlier this year after a Federal judge ordered a review, citing the defense's arguments regarding health issues and potential civil rights violations.

"The Immigration Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada has rescheduled the admissibility hearing in the matter of Mr. Helmut Oberlander. The hearing will be held September 7 through 10, 2021," Pape said in a notice.