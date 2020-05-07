Canadian COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps By Over 5% To 4,111 - Health Agency
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:23 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Canada recorded 196 new coronavirus fatalities within the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 4,111, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases grew by almost 1,300 to 62,458, according to the data.