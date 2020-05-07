Canadian COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps by Over 5% to 4,111 - Health Agency

Canada recorded 196 new coronavirus fatalities within the past 24 hours to bring the death toll to 4,111, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday

The total number of COVID-19 cases grew by almost 1,300 to 62,458, according to the data.