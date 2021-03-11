Canadian COVID-19 Spending to Drop by 86% in 2022 - Watchdog

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Canadian government's COVID-19-related spending is set to drop by 86 percent in the next fiscal year, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer said in a report.

"As we transition away from the early days of the global pandemic, planned expenditures for the Government's response to COVID-19 are beginning to decline. In the 2021-22 Main Estimates, C$22.7 billion [US$18 billion] of spending authorities relate to COVID-19. This compares to C$159.5 billion [US$126.41 billion] of the 2020-21 Estimates to date," the report said on Wednesday.

As a result, the Department of Finance, Department of Employment and Social Development and the Public Health Agency will all have their budgets slashed in the next fiscal year, with the latter two having their funding cut by more than half.

Despite the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau passing legislation allowing it sweeping spending powers, it will still have to seek parliamentary approval for $112.

46 billion in budgetary authorities.

The Canadian government's lavish spending amid has raised the ire among some opposition parties, with the Conservative Party taking particular aim at the growing deficit under the incumbent Liberal government, which projected to soar to a record-shattering $306.61 billion in fiscal year 2020-21.

Trudeau has rejected opposition criticism, saying that his government had to resort to record-level spending in order to keep Canadians afloat during the pandemic. However, Canada's ability to service debt has also come into question, with Fitch Ratings stripping Canada of its AAA debt rating citing a "deterioration of public finances" in July, and warning of additional downgrades with the fiscal outlook does not improve.