Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Canadian Defence Minister Says 'Mistake' for West to Focus Only on One Conflict Zone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) It would be a mistake for the collective West to put all their attention on a single conflict zone in the world, Canada's Minister of National Defense said on Thursday.

"I think that it is a mistake for us to focus on one conflict zone alone, and indeed, Putin (Vladimir) would like nothing more than to see us all focus 100% on one country, the country that he illegally invaded. No, for us, we take a step back and say that the global threat environment has changed overall," Anand told Sky news.

The Defense Chief noted that Canada has taken steps to increase its presence worldwide, notably by releasing the Indo-Pacific Strategy to expand its presence in the region where it intends to deploy a third frigate and participate in naval exercises with its partners.

Anand added that besides field presence, Canada also wants and is currently working on increasing its presence in cyber-security, adding that those are only a few examples of how Ottawa ensures it doesn't focus on a single global conflict zone.

"We will take a broad-based approach to ensure that we are fulfilling our obligations, upholding international law, as well as international norms," Anand concluded.

In later November 2022, Canada unveiled its Indo-Pacific Strategy which is designed to cement the country's "leading" role in the region notably by increasing its military spending by $1.7 billion and enhancing trade ties with its partners.

Amongst its initiatives for the region under the strategy, Operation HORIZON in replacement of PROJECTION, which ensure the annual deployment of an additional naval asset to complement the current two already sailing in the region, His Majesty's Canadian Ship Montreal and the support ship Motor Vessel Asterix.

