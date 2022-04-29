UrduPoint.com

Canadian Defense Chief Confirms Canada Training Ukrainian Troops To Use Howitzers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Canadian Defense Chief Confirms Canada Training Ukrainian Troops to Use Howitzers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand confirmed on Thursday that Canada's military is training several Ukrainian troops on how to use howitzer artillery.

"Last week in conjunction with our American allies, we stepped up our support by delivering M777 howitzers to Ukrainian forces, and I can confirm that Canadian soldiers are now training their Ukrainian counterparts in the use of these weapons," Anand said during a press briefing at the Pentagon alongside US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Anand did not specify where the training is taking place for the four howitzers it donated to Ukraine.

A senior US defense official said in earlier remarks that the United States is currently training a second group of more than 50 Ukrainians on how to operate the howitzers and the Q-64 mobile radar.

It is expected to last for about a week.

More than 60% of the 90 howitzers recently committed to Ukraine by President Joe Biden have already been delivered to the country, the defense official said.

Biden has asked Congress for $33 billion in supplemental funds to support Ukraine, including $20.4 billion in military and security assistance. It comes on top of two military aid packages worth $800 million each, recently announced by the Biden administration.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and that it is targeting the country's military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mobile Canada Pentagon Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February Congress From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

18 minutes ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

19 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

19 minutes ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

19 minutes ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

19 minutes ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.