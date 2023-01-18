UrduPoint.com

Canadian Defense Chief Extends Condolences To Family Of Canadian Soldier Killed In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Canadian Defense Chief Extends Condolences to Family of Canadian Soldier Killed in Ukraine

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday extended condolences to the family of a Canadian national killed working as a combat medic in Ukraine, as well as other Canadians killed while participating in the conflict

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday extended condolences to the family of a Canadian national killed working as a combat medic in Ukraine, as well as other Canadians killed while participating in the conflict.

"First and foremost, I'd like to extend my condolences to the family of the fallen Canadian, and any fallen Canadian soldier involved in this terrible and horrific war," Anand said during a press conference.

Earlier in the week, Canadian media reported the death of 28-year old Grygorii Tsekhmistrenko in Ukraine. Tsekhmistrenko, a Canadian citizen originally from Ukraine, reportedly died over the weekend in Bakhmut.

Tsekhmistrenko's family is dealing directly with Global Affairs Canada on the matter, Anand added.

