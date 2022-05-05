Canadian Defense Department Denies Training Azov Battalion Militants in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Canadian armed forces did not train fighters from the nationalist Azov battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) or other extremist organizations as part of the Operation UNIFIER in Ukraine, a spokesperson of the Department of National Defence (DND) told CTV news broadcaster in an email.

On April 28, CTV reported new evidence that Canadian armed forces have trained Ukrainian neo-Nazis. CTV was able to find evidence on the social media account of Azov battalion commander Kyrylo Berkal of members training with Canadian instructors. Berkal's social media features "Nazi symbols and other extremist views," according to CTV.

"Canada does not train members of Azov Battalion - this has never been part of our mandate ... what has always been clear is that have not - nor will we - be providing training support to Azov and affiliated entities," the statement read.

The statement notes that the verification of reports that Canadian instructors could train right-wing extremists in Ukraine began in autumn last year. The Canadian armed forces chain of command is currently reviewing the reports. No "factual basis" was found to link neo-Nazis with the group trained by Ukrainian Task-Force, according to DND.

On April 11, Radio-Canada, with reference to documents and photos, reported that Canada trained members of the Azov battalion, as part of Operation UNIFIER. The DND denied that it was engaged in the training of Azov militants. However, the department's spokesperson admitted that members of Operation UNIFIER do not control the selection of people undergoing training as it is Ukraine's responsibility.