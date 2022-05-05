UrduPoint.com

Canadian Defense Department Denies Training Azov Battalion Militants In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Canadian Defense Department Denies Training Azov Battalion Militants in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The Canadian armed forces did not train fighters from the nationalist Azov battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia) or other extremist organizations as part of the Operation UNIFIER in Ukraine, a spokesperson of the Department of National Defence (DND) told CTV news broadcaster in an email.

On April 28, CTV reported new evidence that Canadian armed forces have trained Ukrainian neo-Nazis. CTV was able to find evidence on the social media account of Azov battalion commander Kyrylo Berkal of members training with Canadian instructors. Berkal's social media features "Nazi symbols and other extremist views," according to CTV.

"Canada does not train members of Azov Battalion - this has never been part of our mandate ... what has always been clear is that have not - nor will we - be providing training support to Azov and affiliated entities," the statement read.

The statement notes that the verification of reports that Canadian instructors could train right-wing extremists in Ukraine began in autumn last year. The Canadian armed forces chain of command is currently reviewing the reports. No "factual basis" was found to link neo-Nazis with the group trained by Ukrainian Task-Force, according to DND.

On April 11, Radio-Canada, with reference to documents and photos, reported that Canada trained members of the Azov battalion, as part of Operation UNIFIER. The DND denied that it was engaged in the training of Azov militants. However, the department's spokesperson admitted that members of Operation UNIFIER do not control the selection of people undergoing training as it is Ukraine's responsibility.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia Canada Social Media April Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.