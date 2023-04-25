Canadian Defense Minister Says China Also Poses Threat in Arctic Along With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Canada's National Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a Senate hearing that Russia is not the only threat in the Arctic as China has become very active in the region.

"The Arctic threat is not just about Russia. We are seeing greater activity in that region by, for example, China, which has declared itself a near-Arctic state. So, without drawing attention to that nomenclature, we need to understand that the threat and potential threat in that region is not going to be posed by one country alone," Anand said on Monday.

Canada's analysis of the threat will include what the government needs to accomplish in terms of military capabilities and human resources to effectively defend its interests in the Arctic, Anand added.

In a joint statement in March, Russia and China said that the two countries stand for preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace and constructive cooperation.

Shortly before that, The Military Times reported that the US National Guard is preparing for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic, including in the event of a military clash between Moscow and Beijing with Washington's NATO allies.