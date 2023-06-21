UrduPoint.com

Canadian Dies In Germany After Being Pushed From Viewpoint By US National - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Canadian Dies in Germany After Being Pushed From Viewpoint by US National - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian woman died in southern Germany after being pushed from a viewpoint by a US national, CBC news reported on Wednesday.

The ministry is seeking additional information from the German authorities while the Canadian consular personnel in Germany stand ready to assist the victim's family, the report said.

The ministry declined to provide any other comment due to privacy considerations, the report said.

On June 14, two women identified as Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang were pushed from a viewpoint when hiking nearby Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany by a man who reportedly tried to sexually assault them. One of them was later confirmed dead, the report said.

The German authorities have since arrested the attacker and identified that Liu was Canadian by checking her account on the social media platform Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), the report added.

