Canadian Diplomats Suspend Operations in Ukraine, Evacuate to Poland - Global Affairs

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Canada has suspended the operations of its diplomatic corps in Ukraine and evacuated them to Poland, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday.

"The situation in Ukraine has rapidly deteriorated and poses serious challenges. As a result, we are temporarily suspending operations at both our embassy and our consulate in Ukraine.

Canadian personnel are now safely in Poland," Global Affairs said in a statement.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.