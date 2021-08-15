Canadian Embassy in Kabul Temporarily Suspends Diplomatic Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Canada decided on Sunday to temporarily close its diplomatic mission in Kabul amid the critical situation in Afghanistan, the government said.

"The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving and poses serious challenges to our ability to ensure the safety and security of our mission.

After consulting with Canada's Ambassador to Afghanistan, the decision was made to temporarily suspend our diplomatic operations in Kabul," the government said in a statement.

It added that the embassy staffers were now on their way to Canada.

"The Canadian embassy will resume its operations as soon as the security situation in Afghanistan allows us to guarantee appropriate service and adequate security for our staff. Our ongoing work to bring Afghans to safety in Canada under the Special Immigration Measures will continue and will remain a top priority," the statement read.