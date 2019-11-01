Canadian Embassy in Lebanon Closed Due to Security Issues - Global Affairs Canada

Canada's embassy in Lebanon has been closed and will open when the security situation allows it, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Canada 's embassy in Lebanon has been closed and will open when the security situation allows it, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

"Lebanon: The Embassy in Beirut is currently closed and will reopen when the security situation allows it. Consular assistance remains available," Global Affairs Canada said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation following two weeks of mass protests in the country. As a result of the announcement, the demonstrators halted protests and cleared blocked roads while most schools announced they would resume classes on Thursday.

Financial institutions said they are ready to resume operations on Friday.

However, Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked Hariri to stay on as interim prime minister to enable the forming of a new government after his cabinet stepped down.

Later on Wednesday, the demonstrators resumed the protests while the authorities tightened security measures.

The protests were sparked by the Lebanese authorities' plan to introduce a tax on online calls as well as against poor economic conditions and low living standards.