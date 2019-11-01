UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Embassy In Lebanon Closed Due To Security Issues - Global Affairs Canada

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Canadian Embassy in Lebanon Closed Due to Security Issues - Global Affairs Canada

Canada's embassy in Lebanon has been closed and will open when the security situation allows it, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Canada's embassy in Lebanon has been closed and will open when the security situation allows it, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

"Lebanon: The Embassy in Beirut is currently closed and will reopen when the security situation allows it. Consular assistance remains available," Global Affairs Canada said via Twitter.

On Tuesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation following two weeks of mass protests in the country. As a result of the announcement, the demonstrators halted protests and cleared blocked roads while most schools announced they would resume classes on Thursday.

Financial institutions said they are ready to resume operations on Friday.

However, Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday asked Hariri to stay on as interim prime minister to enable the forming of a new government after his cabinet stepped down.

Later on Wednesday, the demonstrators resumed the protests while the authorities tightened security measures.

The protests were sparked by the Lebanese authorities' plan to introduce a tax on online calls as well as against poor economic conditions and low living standards.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Canada Twitter Beirut Lebanon Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UK foreign secy condoles deaths in Tezgam fire

50 seconds ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

51 seconds ago

Punjab govt bans use of Sheesha/Hookah for 2 month ..

53 seconds ago

Punjab govt bans use of UAVs, drone cameras, UAS, ..

54 seconds ago

Photo exhibition held to show solidarity with Kash ..

58 seconds ago

Planning vital to prevent cotton crop from negativ ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.