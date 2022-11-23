Canadian Embassy in Moscow Relocates to UK Embassy Building

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The UK Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday that the Canadian diplomatic corps will relocate to its premises during renovation work at their embassy.

"Pleased @CanadaRussia have moved into their new offices today. Delighted to welcome Ambassador Alison LeClaire and her team to the British Embassy Moscow building.

(The UK Foreign Office) and (the Canadian Foreign Office) important partners in Russia and globally," the UK embassy said on Twitter.

The statement came with images showing both the British and Canadian flags raised in front of the UK embassy gates.

The UK embassy told RIA Novosti that the relocation was due to repair works taking place at the Canadian embassy, whose building grew old and no longer met the required health and safety standards.