Canadian ex-soldier detained by Afghan Taliban govt freed

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A Canadian ex-soldier detained by the Taliban government in Afghanistan was freed on Sunday after over two months of imprisonment in a deal brokered by Qatar, a source with knowledge of the release told AFP.

David Lavery was detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul in November 2024 and had made headlines three years earlier helping in the evacuation of Afghans during the withdrawal of US and allied forces from the country.

"Lavery has been released from Afghanistan and is now in Doha, Qatar," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations, adding his freedom "was secured following a request from the Canadian government to Qatar.

"

"Qatari mediators coordinated with senior Canadian officials and utilised their contacts in Afghanistan to dispatch a medical team to Kabul to assess Lavery's condition and provide care, while also facilitating contact between Lavery and his family," the source said.

"Following a breakthrough in the talks, Mr Lavery (is) in Doha now united with his family. He underwent a medical assessment upon his arrival," the source added.

"I just spoke with David Lavery upon his safe arrival in Qatar from Afghanistan," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a post on X.

"He is in good spirits," she added, thanking Qatar for helping to obtain his release.