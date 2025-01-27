Open Menu

Canadian Ex-soldier Detained By Afghan Taliban Govt Freed

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Canadian ex-soldier detained by Afghan Taliban govt freed

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A Canadian ex-soldier detained by the Taliban government in Afghanistan was freed on Sunday after over two months of imprisonment in a deal brokered by Qatar, a source with knowledge of the release told AFP.

David Lavery was detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul in November 2024 and had made headlines three years earlier helping in the evacuation of Afghans during the withdrawal of US and allied forces from the country.

"Lavery has been released from Afghanistan and is now in Doha, Qatar," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations, adding his freedom "was secured following a request from the Canadian government to Qatar.

"

"Qatari mediators coordinated with senior Canadian officials and utilised their contacts in Afghanistan to dispatch a medical team to Kabul to assess Lavery's condition and provide care, while also facilitating contact between Lavery and his family," the source said.

"Following a breakthrough in the talks, Mr Lavery (is) in Doha now united with his family. He underwent a medical assessment upon his arrival," the source added.

"I just spoke with David Lavery upon his safe arrival in Qatar from Afghanistan," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a post on X.

"He is in good spirits," she added, thanking Qatar for helping to obtain his release.

Recent Stories

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Communi ..

UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global ..

ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

9 hours ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

9 hours ago
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

13 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

15 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

15 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

15 hours ago

More Stories From World