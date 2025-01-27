Canadian Ex-soldier Detained By Afghan Taliban Govt Freed
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A Canadian ex-soldier detained by the Taliban government in Afghanistan was freed on Sunday after over two months of imprisonment in a deal brokered by Qatar, a source with knowledge of the release told AFP.
David Lavery was detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul in November 2024 and had made headlines three years earlier helping in the evacuation of Afghans during the withdrawal of US and allied forces from the country.
"Lavery has been released from Afghanistan and is now in Doha, Qatar," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations, adding his freedom "was secured following a request from the Canadian government to Qatar.
"
"Qatari mediators coordinated with senior Canadian officials and utilised their contacts in Afghanistan to dispatch a medical team to Kabul to assess Lavery's condition and provide care, while also facilitating contact between Lavery and his family," the source said.
"Following a breakthrough in the talks, Mr Lavery (is) in Doha now united with his family. He underwent a medical assessment upon his arrival," the source added.
"I just spoke with David Lavery upon his safe arrival in Qatar from Afghanistan," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a post on X.
"He is in good spirits," she added, thanking Qatar for helping to obtain his release.
Recent Stories
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
More Stories From World
-
Jennifer Lopez bring 1950s Hollywood 'diva' to Sundance indie fest2 minutes ago
-
Canadian ex-soldier detained by Afghan Taliban govt freed2 minutes ago
-
Trump slaps tariffs, sanctions as Colombia defies deportation push2 minutes ago
-
New film claims 'Napalm Girl' photo credited to wrong journalist2 minutes ago
-
Trump, Colombia wage tariff war amid US immigration row2 minutes ago
-
New York's big tourism show ends, Pakistan's pavilion wins award12 minutes ago
-
Lappartient aims for IOC presidency and world harmony22 minutes ago
-
Gunfire in DR Congo's Goma as Kenya pushes peace talks22 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago22 minutes ago
-
White House says Colombia backs down on migrant row22 minutes ago
-
Bittersweet return for Syrians with killed, missing relatives22 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says will extend ceasefire despite Israel's failure to withdraw troops52 minutes ago