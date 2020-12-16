Canadian Faces Bioterror Charges For Sending Ricin to Police, Prisons - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) A US grand jury indicted a Canadian woman on eight bioterror-related charges for mailing envelopes containing the deadly poison Ricin to police departments and prisons in the state of Texas, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Between Sept. 14-21, [Jane] Ferrier allegedly sent envelopes containing letters and a powdery substance to multiple local agencies. These included the El Valle Detention Facility, Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center, Brooks County Detention Center, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Brooks County Sheriff's Office and Mission Police Department," the release said. "The substance sent is alleged to be Ricin."

The Justice Department said Ferrier is currently detained in a Washington, DC jail awaiting trial on similar charges.

Ferrier was arrested at a US-Canada border crossing in September on suspicion of sending a ricin-laced letter to President Donald Trump, the Justice Department said earlier. The Quebec resident was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, a knife, 294 rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest at the time of arrest.

Shortly after her arrest, the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory confirmed that ricin was found during a search of Ferrier's apartment, Sputnik reported earlier.

Ricin is a deadly poison with no known antidote that can be extracted from Castor beans for which no antidote exist, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.