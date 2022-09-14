UrduPoint.com

Canadian Farms Expected To Produce More Grain In 2022 Than Previous Year - Stat Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2022 Than Previous Year - Stat Agency

Canadian farmers are expected to produce more wheat, canola, and oats amongst other grains than it did in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Canadian farmers are expected to produce more wheat, canola, and oats amongst other grains than it did in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

"In 2022, Canadian farmers are projected to produce more wheat, canola, barley, oats, soybeans, and corn for grain than they did in 2021, according to the most recent yield model estimates using satellite imagery and agroclimatic data. Increased production was largely driven by higher yields because of better growing conditions in Western Canada," Statistics Canada said in a news release.

According to the available data, wheat yields are set to increase by 55.

6%, on a year-to-year basis, to 34.7 million tons. The rise is mainly driven by a higher harvesting area and the production of 51.3 bushels per acre, the release said.

Besides wheat, on a nationwide basis, corn yields will increase by 6.3 to 14.9 million tons, soybean by 3.7% to 6.5 million tons, and canola by 38.8% to 19.1 million tons, the release added.

Barley and oats are respectively growing by 33,5% to 9.4 million tons and 65.7% to 4.7 million tons, according to the release.

Statistics Canada has been collaborating with Agriculture Canada since 2016 to estimate the amounts of crops, relying on satellite technology to predict grain yields.

Related Topics

Technology Canada Agriculture 2016 Wheat Million

Recent Stories

US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict U ..

US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Untenable, Facts Say Otherwise ..

3 minutes ago
 French football star Pogba's brother detained in e ..

French football star Pogba's brother detained in extortion case: sources

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this y ..

4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this year: Sardar Masood

3 minutes ago
 Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports o ..

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports of Russian Agriculture Products ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not A ..

Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not Agree to Peaceful Settlement - ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.