Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2022 Than Previous Year - Stat Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Canadian farmers are expected to produce more wheat, canola, and oats amongst other grains than it did in 2021, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

"In 2022, Canadian farmers are projected to produce more wheat, canola, barley, oats, soybeans, and corn for grain than they did in 2021, according to the most recent yield model estimates using satellite imagery and agroclimatic data. Increased production was largely driven by higher yields because of better growing conditions in Western Canada," Statistics Canada said in a news release.

According to the available data, wheat yields are set to increase by 55.

6%, on a year-to-year basis, to 34.7 million tons. The rise is mainly driven by a higher harvesting area and the production of 51.3 bushels per acre, the release said.

Besides wheat, on a nationwide basis, corn yields will increase by 6.3 to 14.9 million tons, soybean by 3.7% to 6.5 million tons, and canola by 38.8% to 19.1 million tons, the release added.

Barley and oats are respectively growing by 33,5% to 9.4 million tons and 65.7% to 4.7 million tons, according to the release.

Statistics Canada has been collaborating with Agriculture Canada since 2016 to estimate the amounts of crops, relying on satellite technology to predict grain yields.