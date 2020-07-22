Canadian Federal Court Invalidates 'Safe Third Country' Agreement With US - Ruling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Canada's bilateral refugee pact with the United States stipulating that refugees must seek asylum in the first country of arrival is invalid, Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald ruled on Wednesday.

McDonald said the "Safe Third Country Agreement" - intended to manage the flow of refugee claimants between the United States and Canada - is in violation of section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees life, liberty and security of person.

"I conclude that the provisions enacting the [Safe Third Country Agreement] infringe the guarantees in section 7 of the Charter... Accordingly, s. 101(1)(e) of the [Immigration and Refugee Protection Act] and s. 159.3 of the Regulations are of no force or effect pursuant to section 52 of the Constitution Act, 1982, because they violate s. 7 of the Charter," McDonald said in the ruling.

The Justice certified the refugees' claim that the United States cannot be deemed a "safe third country.

"

However, McDonald suspended the ruling for a period of six months to allow the Canadian Parliament time to respond.

Asylum seekers have exploited a loophole in the border agreement between the United States and Canada, which allows them to enter Canada outside official ports of entry and to make a refugee claim on Canadian soil. The legal gap created a number of irregular entry hot-spots, including the infamous Roxham Road so-called crossing between the US state of New York and Canadian province of Quebec.

According to Canadian government data, 58,255 individuals have irregularly crossed the Canada-United States border between February 2017 and March 2020.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld earlier this month a similar court decision to block the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who traveled through a third country before reaching the southern US border.