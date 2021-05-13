UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Federal Judge Throws Out State Broadcaster's Lawsuit Against Opposition Party

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Canadian Federal Judge Throws Out State Broadcaster's Lawsuit Against Opposition Party

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Canadian Federal Court Judge Michael Phelan on Thursday dismissed state broadcaster CBC's lawsuit against the country's conservative opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

The CBC launched legal action against the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) during the heat of the 2019 federal election campaign, alleging the opposition party violated copyright laws by using CBC material in its campaign ads.

"The Court concludes that the Respondents' use of the CBC Works was, on these facts, fair," Phelan ruled. "Given the Court's findings that the Respondents' use of CBC copyrighted material was for an allowable purpose and was 'fair dealing', this matter must be dismissed with costs at the usual scale.

"

The CBC, including its top personality Rosemary Barton, who was a party to the lawsuit, has often been accused by critics of being surrogates for Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada. The CPC and many in the conservative community saw the lawsuit as confirmation of their suspicions and pointed out that Liberal candidates engaged in a similar activity without facing the same consequences.

Neither the Conservative Party of Canada nor the CBC have publicly commented on the decision.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Canada Same Justin Trudeau 2019 Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

7 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

8 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.