Canadian Federal Police To Join Quarantine Act Enforcement Response - Statement

Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement on Friday that upon its request the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will partake in enforcing the Quarantine Act.

"The RCMP has been asked for assistance in the coordination and enforcement of the March 25, 2020, Quarantine Act Order that, unless specifically exempted, any person entering Canada must isolate or quarantine (self-isolate) themselves for 14 days and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19," the statement said.

The agency pointed out that the RCMP will only patrol non-compliance within designated jurisdictions and only after other measures to contact quarantined individuals by PHAC have been exhausted.

Earlier on Friday, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the Federal authorities will be working with provincial authorities to explore cell-phone tracking systems already implemented by other countries.

Canadian officials have resisted such a measure up to this point, citing privacy concerns, and Tam said that officials remain privy to the concerns.

As of March 25, Quarantine Act violators may be subject to a fine of up to $537,000 and/or imprisonment for six months. Furthermore, if a violator is found to have contributed to a risk of death of another individual, they can be subject to a fine of up to $720,000 and/or a prison term of three years.

Federal officials have repeatedly said that far too many Canadians returning home do not take into account the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last count, the Public Health Agency reported 21,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 531 virus-related deaths.

