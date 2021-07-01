UrduPoint.com
Canadian First Nation Uncovers 182 Graves At Another Former Forced Assimilation School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:21 AM

Canadian First Nation Uncovers 182 Graves at Another Former Forced Assimilation School

The Lower Kootenay Band said on Wednesday that they have located the remains of 182 individuals at the site of a former Canadian forced assimilation school

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The Lower Kootenay Band said on Wednesday that they have located the remains of 182 individuals at the site of a former Canadian forced assimilation school.

"In the ground search conducted by the community of Aqam, the findings revealed 182 human remains in unmarked graves," the Lower Kootenay Band said in a statement.

The remains were located at the site of the former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1912 and the 1970s, the statement said.

