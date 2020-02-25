UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Canadian Forces, Partners to Enhance Arctic Skills in New Drills - National Defense

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Several hundred Canadian troops have deployed to Nanavut, Canada to practice their Arctic skills with international partners, the National Defense Department said in a statement.

"This week, approximately 350 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel will deploy to Resolute Bay and Rankin Inlet, Nunavut as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT 2020 (Op NA-NU 20)," the release said on Monday. "From February 24 to March 27, 2020, CAF personnel and international partners will work together to enhance and test their specialized Arctic skill-sets, and reaffirm their ability to operate in the High Arctic."

The department said international partners will include members from the US 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, as well as 12 international divers from Belgium, Finland, and France.

"Ranging from ground and underwater activities to complex logistical support, Op NA-NU 20 will demonstrate the presence and capabilities of the CAF in the Arctic, and will improve our readiness to operate in the region: a key component of Canada's Defense Policy - Strong, Secure, Engaged," the release added. "Operations like Op NA-NU 20 also enhance Canada's ability to work effectively with northern partners and Allies."

Arctic skill-sets will include arctic diving operations, underwater equipment recovery operations, tactical movement across sea ice, as well as landing of aircraft on austere landing strips, the release said.

