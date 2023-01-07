Canadian Foreign Affairs, Trade Ministers to Attend North American Leaders' Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City next week accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Trade Minister Mary Ng, Global Affairs Canada announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Honorable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and the Honorable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small business and Economic Development, today announced that they will accompany Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 10, 2023," the statement said.

Joly will hold a trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard to discuss issues such as the situation in Ukraine, Haiti and Venezuela as well as democracy in the Americas, the statement said.

Ng is scheduled to meet with Mexican Secretary of Economy Raquel Buenrostro, the statement said, adding that she will address ongoing bilateral trade issues.

Ng is also expected to hold meetings with women entrepreneurs and Canadian businesses operating in Mexico in order to seek ways to enhance cooperation throughout North America, the statement added.