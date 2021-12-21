UrduPoint.com

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:20 AM

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announed in a public message that sge has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is continuing to work from isolation.

"I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19," Joly said via Twitter on Monday. "Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days until I get the results of my PCR test."

Joly emphasized that vaccines remained the best protection against contracting the coronavirus or suffering serious symptoms from the COVID-19 disease.

"I'm grateful for the protection that vaccines offer us and encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. It's the best thing we can do to keep our families safe this holiday season and all year long," she said.

Joly, 42, only took over as foreign minister in October after serving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his minister of economic development and official languages. She is seen as a rising star in Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Justin Trudeau October All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

4 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

4 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

4 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

4 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.