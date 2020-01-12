Canadian Foreign Minister Says Ukrainian Plane Crash Investigation Should be Transparent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed during a telephone conversation that an investigation into the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Tehran should be transparent.

"I had another call with @SecPompeo this afternoon [Saturday]. We agree on the need for a credible and transparent investigation into #PS752 as well as justice for the families of the victims," Champagne wrote on Twitter.

This was the second phone call in two days.

The sides spoke on Friday before Iran claimed responsibility for downing the plane by mistake.

On Wednesday, the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.

On Saturday, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military, who confused it for a hostile target.