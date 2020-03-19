UrduPoint.com
Canadian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates While Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results - Statement

Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement on Thursday said he is self-isolating while awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following an overseas trip.

"Like many Canadians, I have been tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad," Champagne said via Twitter. "I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly."

