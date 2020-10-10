UrduPoint.com
Canadian Foreign Minister To Meet With Tikhanovskaya, NATO Chief During Trip To Europe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canadian Foreign Minister to Meet With Tikhanovskaya, NATO Chief During Trip to Europe

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Friday that he will meet with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other European officials, including NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, during a trip next week to Europe.

"I will ... take the opportunity to meet with the leading [Belarusian] opposition candidate, in Vilnius, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya," Champagne said. "We are going to continue that discussion and see what else Canada can do in addition to sanctions and the sums that we have provided."

Champagne will meet Tikhanovskaya on the sidelines of a summit with his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and will also meet with Stoltenberg and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell to discuss the dispute in Nagorno-Karabakh and relations with China.

Canada's top diplomat will also visit the OSCE headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and where he will be joined by the organization's Chair and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for a discussion on the ongoing protests in Belarus.

Canada imposed sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son Viktor, and a number of top officials last week over their alleged participation in election fraud and for violence against protesters. Minsk countered with "symmetric restrictions" against Canadian last Friday.

Champagne said that he will depart for Europe on Sunday, starting with a stop in Greece, and returning to Canada next Saturday.

