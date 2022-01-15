UrduPoint.com

Canadian Foreign Minister To Visit Ukraine Next Week - Reports

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will pay a six-day working visit to Kiev to reaffirm Ottawa's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid increasing tensions with Russia, media reported, citing Joly's office

According to the the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Joly will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna. In addition, Joly is expected to visit Canadian military personnel deployed in Ukraine.

The news comes days after Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about security issues and de-escalation in Donbass, where Canada has maintained a peacekeeping mission since 2015.

Canada's Operation UNIFIER was launched in 2015 at the request of Ukraine. According to the agreement, Canada sends nearly 200 soldiers every six months to the republic. The operation is due to conclude in March 2022.

