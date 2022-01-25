Canadian Foreign Ministry Hit With Cyberattack - Reports

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Global Affairs Canada (GAC) was the target of a multi-day cyberattack that may have been conducted by Russia or Russia-backed hackers, Global news reported citing an anonymous national security source.

GAC has been the target of a cyber attack, but it is not clear if the perpetrators, alleged to be Russians, hacked into the system or were able to merely disrupt its service, the source was quoted as saying on Monday.

Critical services for Canadians through GAC are currently functioning, but some access to services are unavailable while work is done to restore them, the report said, citing a Federal Treasury board statement.

The attack was reportedly first detected on Wednesday and there is no indication that any other government departments were impacted by the incident, the report said.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any accusations of cyber attacks.