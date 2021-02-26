UrduPoint.com
Canadian Foreign Ministry Rejects Expulsion Of EU Envoy From Venezuela

Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian government's foreign affairs arm, slammed the expulsion of EU diplomatic mission head from Venezuela as dodging both the democratization and the resolution of crisis in the Latin American country.

Isabel Brilhante was declared persona non grata on Wednesday in a tit-for-tat to the European Union's sanctioning of 19 Venezuelan diplomats.

"Canada rejects the decision by the [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro regime to expel the #EU Ambassador to Venezuela and is alarmed by the regime's [increasing] harassment of interim President Guaido and others.

Neither contribute to restoring democracy or resolving the crisis in Venezuela," the agency said on Twitter.

Venezuelan diplomats were sanctioned for allegedly "undermining democracy and rule of law." The restrictions came in response to the December parliamentary elections in which Maduro's party won over 91 percent of the vote, securing 253 out of 277 seats in the legislature.

Canada is among a handful of countries that still recognize Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, as Venezuela's president. The European Union recently revoked its recognition.

