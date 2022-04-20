UrduPoint.com

Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Protest Leader Charged With Perjury, Obstruction Of Justice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Protest Leader Charged With Perjury, Obstruction of Justice

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) A Canadian protest organizer against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been charged with perjury and obstruction of justice following the Trudeau government's crackdown on the "Freedom Convoy," The Canadian Press reported.

On Tuesday, Pat King was charged with three counts of perjury and obstruction of justice following a testimony he gave last week, the details of which are being withheld from the public by a publication ban, the report said.

In addition to the charges presented on Tuesday, King faces an additional ten charges for his involvement in the protest he helped organize earlier this year.

In late February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the previously unused Emergencies Act to quell weeks-long peaceful protests against vaccine mandates and the Federal government, prompting widespread outrage and claims of government overreach.

The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converging peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against the Trudeau government.

Other protest organizers have also faced persecution from Canadian authorities, including Tamara Lich, who was released on bail only after the intervention of higher court and on the condition, she avoid use of social media platforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Canada Social Media Ottawa Justin Trudeau February From Government Court

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

3 hours ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

3 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.