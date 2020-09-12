Canadian, German Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Belarus - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed the situation in Belarus and the alleged poisoning of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, Canada's top diplomat said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I spoke with Germany's [Foreign Minister] Heiko Maas. We notably discussed Belarus, Navalny's recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic," Champagne said via Twitter.

Champagne reiterated that Canada and Germany are like-minded global partners committed to multilateralism.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Canada and Germany have not recognized the results of the Belarus election and pledged support for Tikhanovskaya.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of directly interfering in the country's affairs.

Russia has also voiced concern over the signs of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment once the Russian doctors established that he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation

On September 2, German officials claimed Navalny's laboratory samples contained traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

Leonid Rink, a scientist directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were uncharacteristic of poisoning with this toxin.

According to the Russian authorities, Berlin has so far provided Moscow with neither an official notification on the findings, nor assistance in the investigation launched by the Russian authorities immediately upon Navalny's initial emergency hospitalization in Russia.