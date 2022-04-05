Canadian Gold Mining Firm Kinross to Sell All Russian Assets for $680Mln in Cash

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Canadian gold-mining major Kinross said on Tuesday it had clinched a deal to sell all of its Russian assets to Highland Gold for $680 million in cash.

"Kinross will receive a total of $400 million in cash for the Kupol mine and the surrounding exploration licenses... Kinross will also receive a total of $280 million in cash for its Udinsk project," it said.

Highland Gold, a major gold mining business in Russia, will pay $100 million upon closing the deal, with the rest to be paid in installments under a deferred payment scheme running into 2027.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Russian government and the finalization of certain ancillary agreements, Kinross said in a statement.

Kinross operates mines in Canada, Russia, the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Highland Gold has projects in the regions where the Kupol and Udinsk mines are located as well as in Central Asia.