Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy Efficient Home Retrofits - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Canadian government has allotted $2.15 billion for grants for energy-efficient home retrofits, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday.

"Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today launched the new Canada Greener Homes Grant, which will help up to 700,000 Canadian homeowners across the country improve the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their energy bills through an investment of C$2.6 billion [US$2.15 billion] over seven years," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Homeowners will be eligible to receive more than $4,140 for home improvement projects, including include replacing windows and doors, adding insulation, sealing air leaks and improving heating and cooling systems, the statement said.

Trudeau said the initiative is in accordance with his government's plan to address climate change and with measures calls for energy efficient retrofits in both residential and commercial structures.

However, critics have characterized the plan as being part of a pre-election spree ahead of the anticipated Federal election later in the year.