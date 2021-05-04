UrduPoint.com
Canadian Government Allots $4.87Bln For Indigenous Infrastructure Projects - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Canada's Federal government is allotting $4.87 billion towards projects in indigenous communities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We are investing C$6 billion [$4.87 billion USD] for indigenous infrastructure projects," Trudeau told reporters.

The new investment will go towards the construction of roads, schools and other critical infrastructure for indigenous communities, Trudeau said.

The prime minister also highlighted the progress made by his government in ensuring clean water supply in indigenous communities, in spite of missing on a promise to ensure access in all communities by March 2021.

During his first election campaign in 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to end all boil water advisories in indigenous communities, which in many instances have been in place for decades, by March 2021.

