Canadian Government Allots $80Mln For Electric Vehicle Battery Assembly - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

The Canadian government has allotted nearly $80 million for a Montreal-area electric vehicle battery assembly plant, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office (PMO) said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Canadian government has allotted nearly $80 million for a Montreal-area electric vehicle battery assembly plant, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office (PMO) said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, announced on Monday an equal investment totaling nearly $100 million to Lion Electric, for the establishment of a highly automated battery-pack assembly plant in Saint Jerome, in the Laurentians," PMO said in a statement.

The project, evaluated at nearly $150 million, will create 135 jobs upon opening and up to an additional 150 in the long-term, the PMO added.

The Trudeau government has made combating climate change a priority, signing onto the Paris climate accord and even vowing to exceed targets set at the 2016 summit prematurely. However, the government's efforts have faced strong criticism from both the political left and right, with Trudeau being concurrently accused of consistently missing existing climate targets and undermining the Canadian economy.

