Canadian Government Announces Prolongation of Mali Mission by 1 Month Into August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The Canadian government announced that is forces will gradually cease their peacekeeping operations in Mali by late August, a month later than it was originally planned.

Ottawa's forces were initially supposed to support the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until July. Notably, the United Nations has appealed to Canada to continue providing medical evacuations until October when Romania fully takes over. However, Canada has dismissed the request.

"In anticipation of the arrival in Mali of a Romanian helicopter rotation this year, Canada is confirming that the Air Task Force (ATF) will begin its gradual departure at the end of July and its operations will be gradually scaled down and limited to medical evacuation tasks until August 31, 2019.

This is consistent with strategic advice provided by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF)," the government said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that a small CAF team would stay in the African country to help Romania in its preparations to begin operations.

Canadian personnel has been working in the African country under the Operation PRESENCE - Mali since July 2018.