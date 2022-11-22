Canadian Government Appoints Catherine Godin as New Ambassador to Poland - Global Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Canadian Government is rotating personnel in Poland as it appoints Catherine Godin as Ottawa's new Ambassador to Warsaw, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the following diplomatic appointments: Catherine Godin becomes Ambassador to the Republic of Poland. Ms. Godin replaces Leslie Scanlon," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Godin's entire academic background was done in the field of International Relations, History and Development, according to information made available by Global Affairs.

The newly appointed Ambassador has held various positions in and outside the country.

In Canada, Ms. Godin has been director general of the Office of Human Rights, Freedoms, and Inclusion. She has also served as executive director of the Human Rights and Indigenous Policy Affairs team.

Abroad, Godin has worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Burundi and Sri Lanka, as well as a counsellor and program manager at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C, amongst others.

Scanlon has been fulfilling the role of Canadian Ambassador to Poland since 2018.