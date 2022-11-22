UrduPoint.com

Canadian Government Appoints Catherine Godin As New Ambassador To Poland - Global Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Canadian Government Appoints Catherine Godin as New Ambassador to Poland - Global Affairs

The Canadian Government is rotating personnel in Poland as it appoints Catherine Godin as Ottawa's new Ambassador to Warsaw, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Canadian Government is rotating personnel in Poland as it appoints Catherine Godin as Ottawa's new Ambassador to Warsaw, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the following diplomatic appointments: Catherine Godin becomes Ambassador to the Republic of Poland. Ms. Godin replaces Leslie Scanlon," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Godin's entire academic background was done in the field of International Relations, History and Development, according to information made available by Global Affairs.

The newly appointed Ambassador has held various positions in and outside the country.

In Canada, Ms. Godin has been director general of the Office of Human Rights, Freedoms, and Inclusion. She has also served as executive director of the Human Rights and Indigenous Policy Affairs team.

Abroad, Godin has worked with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Burundi and Sri Lanka, as well as a counsellor and program manager at the Canadian embassy in Washington, D.C, amongst others.

Scanlon has been fulfilling the role of Canadian Ambassador to Poland since 2018.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Washington Canada Ottawa Warsaw Burundi Poland 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Ho ..

Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Hospital Manghopir, Malir, other ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran's Oil Exports in October-November Break 2008 ..

Iran's Oil Exports in October-November Break 2008 Record - Petroleum Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Engaged With Concerned Parties in Railroad Unio ..

US Engaged With Concerned Parties in Railroad Union Negotiations - White House

3 minutes ago
 Republican Leader McCarthy's Visit to Southern Bor ..

Republican Leader McCarthy's Visit to Southern Border 'Political Stunt' - White ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Ministe ..

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Ministerial, Ukraine Support - US Sta ..

16 minutes ago
 Three policemen including SHO injured as ceiling p ..

Three policemen including SHO injured as ceiling plaster falls

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.