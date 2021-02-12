UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Government Approves Air Canada Purchase Of Competitor Air Transat - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:50 AM

Canadian Government Approves Air Canada Purchase of Competitor Air Transat - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra approved the purchase of the country's third-largest airline Air Transat by flag carrier Air Canada.

"Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today announced that the Government of Canada has approved the proposed purchase of Transat A.T. Inc. by Air Canada, subject to strict terms and conditions that are in the interests of Canadians," Transport Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

The coronavirus pandemic played a major role in the decision, with Air Transat facing the possibility of going under in the near future, the statement said.

The deal comes with the stipulation that Air Canada must maintain the company's head office and brand in Quebec and relocate 1,500 employees still on payroll to other departments. Air Transat staffed more than 5,000 employees prior to the pandemic.

Transport Canada said that the issue of outstanding refunds would be addressed during deliberations about the industry bailout package Ottawa has mused about since last spring.

Related Topics

Canada Company Ottawa Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

3 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

3 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

4 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.