TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Canadian government is concerned by an executive order expected to be signed by President Joe Biden in the near future intended to support domestic businesses and require Federal government agencies to buy American products, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

"I am concerned. We are always concerned by 'Buy American' ... for sure that is going to be an issue very, very high on our agenda in our work with the Biden administration," Freeland said on Monday.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken at length about the "alignment" that exists between his government and the Biden administration, the newly inaugurated president has already ruffled feathers in Ottawa with the expected signing of the "Buy American" plan and the revocation of the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline extension project.

In her remarks, Freeland said that Trudeau and Biden discussed the "Buy American" program when the two spoke on Friday and that the incumbent Liberal government will work to ensure that Canadian interests are protected in Washington.

However, some Canadian premiers have said that merely expressing disappointment and concern is not enough and that Trudeau needs to take tougher stance against new US administration through concrete measures.