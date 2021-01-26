UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Government Concerned By Biden's 'Buy American' Program - Freeland

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:50 AM

Canadian Government Concerned by Biden's 'Buy American' Program - Freeland

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Canadian government is concerned by an executive order expected to be signed by President Joe Biden in the near future intended to support domestic businesses and require Federal government agencies to buy American products, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

"I am concerned. We are always concerned by 'Buy American' ... for sure that is going to be an issue very, very high on our agenda in our work with the Biden administration," Freeland said on Monday.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken at length about the "alignment" that exists between his government and the Biden administration, the newly inaugurated president has already ruffled feathers in Ottawa with the expected signing of the "Buy American" plan and the revocation of the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline extension project.

In her remarks, Freeland said that Trudeau and Biden discussed the "Buy American" program when the two spoke on Friday and that the incumbent Liberal government will work to ensure that Canadian interests are protected in Washington.

However, some Canadian premiers have said that merely expressing disappointment and concern is not enough and that Trudeau needs to take tougher stance against new US administration through concrete measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Ottawa Buy Justin Trudeau Government

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

2 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

2 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.